WASHINGTON Feb 23 The United States has
not yet decided whether to retaliate against a European Union
law forcing the world's airlines to pay for greenhouse gas
emissions, a top U.S. State Department official said on
Thursday.
"We're still talking to other countries that were adversely
affected by it. We have not decided on any specific course of
action yet," U.S. Undersecretary of State Robert Hormats told
Reuters after a speech.
On Wednesday, countries opposed to the EU law agreed in
Moscow on a basket of possible retaliatory actions, raising
concern the dispute could escalate into a carbon trade war.
The EU dismissed the threat as hypothetical and said it
stood by its law.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)