WASHINGTON Feb 23 The United States has not yet decided whether to retaliate against a European Union law forcing the world's airlines to pay for greenhouse gas emissions, a top U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

"We're still talking to other countries that were adversely affected by it. We have not decided on any specific course of action yet," U.S. Undersecretary of State Robert Hormats told Reuters after a speech.

On Wednesday, countries opposed to the EU law agreed in Moscow on a basket of possible retaliatory actions, raising concern the dispute could escalate into a carbon trade war.

The EU dismissed the threat as hypothetical and said it stood by its law.

