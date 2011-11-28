(Adds additional comments from Kennard, EU ambassador)
WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. and European Union
officials meeting on Monday did not discuss any possibility of
U.S. financial commitments to help Europe resolve its debt
crisis, neither directly nor via the International Monetary
Fund, a senior State Department official said.
William Kennard, U.S. ambassador to the EU, said the United
States was "worried" about the European crisis and the debate
over how to solve it. But he declined to provide details on the
advice that President Barack Obama was offering to his European
counterparts.
"There was no discussion about the U.S. increasing its
commitment to the IMF, or making any other financial
obligations to the EU in their seeking solutions to the
crisis," Kennard told a news briefing following a U.S.-EU
summit.
The meetings in Washington were also attended by U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton.
"Your question was, 'Are we worried?' - Of course we are,"
Kennard said, adding that this concern motivated Obama's
continuing phone calls with European leaders to discuss the
situation.
"Obama also recognizes the political challenges and the
reality that Europe faces in coming to a solution. Ultimately
we believe that this is a problem that Europe has to solve and
has the capacity and the resources to solve it."
Neither Kennard nor EU Ambassador to the United States Joao
Vale de Almeida would provide details on the nature of the
advice Obama provided.
"In a general sense the president has made clear repeatedly
that he would like to see bolder and quicker decisive action by
European leaders," said Kennard.
Vale de Almeida said he believes a Dec. 9 European summit
would be a "milestone," but did not elaborate on what to expect
from it.
"The situation is a difficult one. We are not complacent
about that. Europe is committed. Europe is determined," he
said, adding that all regions -- Europe, the United States and
emerging markets -- all had roles to play to ensure global
growth and stability.
