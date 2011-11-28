(Adds additional comments from Kennard, EU ambassador)

WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. and European Union officials meeting on Monday did not discuss any possibility of U.S. financial commitments to help Europe resolve its debt crisis, neither directly nor via the International Monetary Fund, a senior State Department official said.

William Kennard, U.S. ambassador to the EU, said the United States was "worried" about the European crisis and the debate over how to solve it. But he declined to provide details on the advice that President Barack Obama was offering to his European counterparts.

"There was no discussion about the U.S. increasing its commitment to the IMF, or making any other financial obligations to the EU in their seeking solutions to the crisis," Kennard told a news briefing following a U.S.-EU summit.

The meetings in Washington were also attended by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Your question was, 'Are we worried?' - Of course we are," Kennard said, adding that this concern motivated Obama's continuing phone calls with European leaders to discuss the situation.

"Obama also recognizes the political challenges and the reality that Europe faces in coming to a solution. Ultimately we believe that this is a problem that Europe has to solve and has the capacity and the resources to solve it."

Neither Kennard nor EU Ambassador to the United States Joao Vale de Almeida would provide details on the nature of the advice Obama provided.

"In a general sense the president has made clear repeatedly that he would like to see bolder and quicker decisive action by European leaders," said Kennard.

Vale de Almeida said he believes a Dec. 9 European summit would be a "milestone," but did not elaborate on what to expect from it.

"The situation is a difficult one. We are not complacent about that. Europe is committed. Europe is determined," he said, adding that all regions -- Europe, the United States and emerging markets -- all had roles to play to ensure global growth and stability. (Reporting by David Lawder and Stella Dawson; Editing by Dan Grebler)