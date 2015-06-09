LONDON, June 9 The United States and European
Union have made good progress on ironing out differences between
their respective derivatives rules that threaten to fragment
global markets, a top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.
Timothy Massad, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC), said both sides have resolved some
key issues.
"I also believe we are both committed to resolving this
without creating any disruption to the market, as evidenced by
the European Commission's further postponement of the imposition
of capital charges," Massad told a derivatives conference in
London.
"I expect that we will get there."
Tougher derivatives rules were called for after the sector's
opacity exacerbated the 2007-09 financial crisis.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)