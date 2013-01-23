WASHINGTON Jan 23 The United States on Wednesday objected to proposed European Union import duties on U.S. ethanol that EU officials said are intended to offset subsidies given to U.S. producers.

"We are disappointed in this outcome," said Nkenge Harmon, a spokeswomen for the U.S. Trade Representative's office. "I will add that we have serious concerns about certain procedural and methodological aspects of the investigation." (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)