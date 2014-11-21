LONDON Nov 21 The United States may need
tougher rules to regulate market benchmarks or risk being locked
out of the European Union market, a top U.S. regulator has said.
The EU is approving extensive rules drafted by the European
Commission after banks were fined billions of dollars for
attempting to rig currency market and interest rate benchmarks.
They go further than the general principles on administering
benchmarks agreed by global markets watchdog, the International
Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).
"I share your concerns that, if adopted in its current form,
the EC benchmark proposal would have adverse market
consequences," Tim Massad, chairman of the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, told two U.S. lawmakers in a letter
seen by Reuters.
The United States applies the IOSCO principles.
Massad said banks and asset managers in the EU would not be
allowed to use benchmarks compiled in countries whose benchmark
regime was not deemed by Brussels to be "equivalent" to the
bloc's standards.
This would prohibit EU institutions from hedging using
thousands of products traded on U.S. futures exchanges and swap
trading platforms, Massad said.
"Because of the potential consequences on financial markets,
the CFTC also stands ready to work with its counterparts in the
U.S. financial regulatory sector to address this issue further,"
Massad told the two lawmakers.
It is the latest clash over differing regulation.
CFTC and EU officials have been trying for months to thrash
out a unified approach to tougher supervision of financial
derivatives without fragmenting markets.
The European Parliament and EU states are now scrutinising
the draft EU law on benchmarks and at a hearing in parliament
this month, Philip Tod, a European Commission official, was
asked about the impact on non-EU countries.
"Third countries often follow our lead," Tod responded.
IOSCO secretary-general David Wright told the hearing that
no country in the world was planning to go as far as the EU and
there was need to avoid fragmenting and disrupting markets.
"We think it would be ideal if IOSCO's principles were the
basis for recognising each others' benchmarks," Wright said. "If
we don't do this work now, the risk is we end up with conflicts
of law which is the situation we had with derivatives."
