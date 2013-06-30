PARIS, June 30 France has asked Washington to
explain a German magazine report that the U.S. National Security
Agency bugged European Union offices and computer networks,
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday.
"France has today asked the American authorities for an
explanation," Fabius said in a statement.
According to the report in Der Spiegel, citing documents
supplied by the fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden, the NSA
gained access to EU computer networks, documents and emails, and
bugged diplomatic offices in Washington and at UN headquarters
in New York to eavesdrop on conversations and phone calls.
"These acts, if confirmed, would be completely
unacceptable," Fabius said. "We expect the American authorities
to answer the legitimate concerns raised by these press
revelations as quickly as possible."
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)