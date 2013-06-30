* German magazine says NSA tapped EU offices
* German politicians call for suspension of free trade talks
By Ben Deighton and Annika Breidthardt
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, June 30 The European Union has
demanded that the United States explain a report in a German
magazine that Washington is spying on the group, using unusually
strong language to confront its closest trading partner over its
alleged surveillance activities.
A spokeswoman for the European Commission said on Sunday the
EU contacted U.S. authorities in Washington and Brussels about a
report in Der Spiegel magazine that the U.S. secret service had
tapped EU offices in Washington and Brussels and at the United
Nations.
"We have immediately been in contact with the U.S.
authorities in Washington D.C. and in Brussels and have
confronted them with the press reports," the spokeswoman said.
"They have told us they are checking on the accuracy of the
information released yesterday and will come back to us," she
added in a statement.
Der Spiegel reported on its website on Saturday that the
National Security Agency had bugged EU offices and gained access
to EU internal computer networks in the latest revelation of
alleged U.S. spying that has prompted outrage from EU
politicians.
The magazine followed up on Sunday with a report that the
U.S. secret service taps half a billion phone calls, emails and
text messages in Germany in a typical month and has classed its
biggest European ally as a target similar to China.
Revelations about the alleged U.S. spying programme, which
became public through documents taken by fugitive former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden, have raised a furore in the United
States and abroad over the balance between privacy rights and
national security.
The extent to which Washington's EU allies are being
monitored has emerged as an issue of particular concern.
"If the media reports are correct, this brings to memory
actions among enemies during the Cold War. It goes beyond any
imagination that our friends in the United States view the
Europeans as enemies," said German Justice Minister Sabine
Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger.
"If it is true that EU representations in Brussels and
Washington were indeed tapped by the American secret service, it
can hardly be explained with the argument of fighting
terrorism," she said in a statement.
GERMANY TAPPED
Germans are particularly sensitive about government
monitoring, having lived through the Stasi secret police in the
former communist East Germany and with lingering memories of the
Gestapo of Hitler's Nazi regime.
On Saturday, Martin Schulz, president of the EU Parliament
and also a German, said that if the report was correct, it would
have a "severe impact" on relations between the EU and the
United States.
"On behalf of the European Parliament, I demand full
clarification and require further information speedily from the
U.S. authorities with regard to these allegations," he said in
an emailed statement.
Some policymakers said talks for a free trade agreement
between Washington and the EU should be put on ice until further
clarification from the United States.
"Partners do not spy on each other," the European
commissioner for justice and fundamental rights, Viviane Reding,
said at a public event in Luxembourg on Sunday.
"We cannot negotiate over a big transatlantic market if
there is the slightest doubt that our partners are carrying out
spying activities on the offices of our negotiators," Reding
said in comments passed on to reporters by her spokeswoman.
The European Parliament's foreign affairs committee head
Elmar Brok, from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats.
echoed those views.
"The spying has taken on dimensions that I would never have
thought possible from a democratic state," he told Der Spiegel.
"How should we still negotiate if we must fear that our
negotiating position is being listened to beforehand?"
(Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)