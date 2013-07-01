DAR ES SALAAM, July 1 U.S. President Barack
Obama played down a controversy over whether Washington had
spied on its European allies, saying on Monday intelligence
services around the world -- including in the EU -- seek
additional insight beyond regular media reports.
Obama, speaking at a news conference in Tanzania, said the
United States would contact its European counterparts to address
their concerns after studying allegations in a recent magazine
article about the spying.
The U.S. president also repeated that Washington was working
through law enforcement channels to prod Russia to extradite
former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal)