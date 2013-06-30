WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. government will
respond through diplomatic channels to demands from the European
Union that Washington explain a report in a German magazine that
Washington is spying on its European allies.
"We will also discuss these issues bilaterally with EU
member states," a spokesperson from the Office of the Director
of National Intelligence said on Sunday. "While we are not going
to comment publicly on specific alleged intelligence activities,
as a matter of policy we have made clear that the United States
gathers foreign intelligence of the type gathered by all
nations."
Demands for clarification from Europe came after a report in
Der Spiegel magazine that the United States had tapped EU
offices in Washington, Brussels and at the United Nations.
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria and Deborah Charles; Editing by
Bill Trott)