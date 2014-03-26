(Repeats with no changes to text)
BRUSSELS, March 26 A new transatlantic trade
deal currently under negotiation would make it easier for the
United States to export gas to Europe and help it reduce its
dependency on Russian energy, U.S. President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday.
"Once we have a trade agreement in place, export licences
for projects for liquefied natural gas destined to Europe would
be much easier, something that is obviously relevant in today's
geopolitical environment," Obama told a news conference after
meeting EU leaders, adding that it could not happen overnight.
EU negotiators are pressing U.S. counterparts to agree to
allow exports of LNG to the European Union in part to lessen its
reliance on Russia, which provides about one-third of Europe's
oil and gas supplies, 40 percent of it through Ukraine.
