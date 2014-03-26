BRUSSELS, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday he would ensure that a planned EU-U.S. trade
deal did not weaken existing consumer or environmental
standards, as some critics fear.
Obama told a news conference that the U.S. and EU publics
had legitimate questions on whether a trade deal would benefit
their countries over the long term and whether "hard-won
victories" on consumer or environmental protection would be
preserved.
"I have fought my entire political career and as president
to strengthen consumer protections. I have no intention of
signing legislation that would weaken those protections. I have
fought throughout my political career and am fighting as we
speak to strengthen environmental protection for the United
States so I have no interest in signing a trade agreement that
weakens environmental standards," he said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)