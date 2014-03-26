BRUSSELS, March 26 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday the United States and Europe were in
discussions over possible sanctions against Russia's energy
sector, should Moscow move deeper into Ukraine.
"What we are now doing is coordinating around the potential
for additional, deeper sanctions should Russia move forward and
engage in further incursions into Ukraine," Obama told a news
conference after meeting top European Union officials in
Brussels.
"I think energy is obviously a central focus of our efforts
and we have to consider it very strongly."
Obama also urged the EU to work towards diversifying its
energy sources, in addition to asking Washington for help to
offset any shortfalls from Russia.
"I think it is useful for Europe to look at its own energy
assets as well as how the United States can supply additional
energy assets."
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Martin Santa)