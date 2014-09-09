WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The United States should
commit to exporting oil and natural gas to Europe under a
transatlantic trade deal in light of the European Union's
geopolitical situation, the EU trade commissioner said on
Tuesday.
Tension between Russia and the West over the future of
Ukraine is spurring the European Union to renew efforts to end
decades of dependence on Russian gas. One solution would be
greater access to abundant U.S. resources.
Overturning a 40-year U.S. ban on oil exports by agreeing to
send oil to Europe could pressure Russian President Vladimir
Putin by lowering global crude prices.
"It is important that we come forward with a position on
that (energy agreement) as soon as possible, because maybe you
may have noticed that some things are going on in Europe," EU
trade chief Karel De Gucht told reporters at a briefing in
Washington.
"I cannot imagine that there will ever be a TTIP without
such (energy) provisions," he added, referring to the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.
De Gucht was in town for meetings with U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman, ahead of negotiations later this
month on the trade pact, which aims to integrate two markets
accounting for half the world's economy.
The rewards of a U.S.-EU energy agreement could be big for
the European Union, where natural gas prices are around three
times those in the United States. The Europeans want a detailed
chapter in the trade pact that lays out U.S. commitments to
energy exports, hoping to make supply more secure.
But the politically sensitive subject is likely to
complicate trade talks already spanning everything from
agriculture to finance.
The United States worries more exports could push up the
price of fuel at home, potentially costing politicians votes and
damaging competitiveness for industries with heavy energy use.
The U.S. ban on exporting crude oil without a license dates
from the 1970s when U.S. lawmakers sought to conserve reserves
following an Arab oil embargo.
Washington is now facing growing international pressure to
ease the ban, as resource-hungry allies seek a reliable energy
trading partner.
De Gucht said even though the trade pact will likely not
take effect for more than a year, Washington and Brussels could
both benefit from a clear political agreement on energy sooner
rather than later, implying that it would send a strong signal
to Moscow about the European Union's reduced energy dependence.
"I mean, an agreement on TTIP, in the best of all worlds,
would be (at) the end of next year," De Gucht said. "I think
everybody would agree that energy is a little bit more urgent
for the time being, and also, very much geostrategic."
