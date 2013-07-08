* World's biggest trading partners aim for deal by end of
2014
* Pact could boost U.S., EU GDP by more than $100 bln/year
* Long-running Boeing-Airbus spat lurks in background
* NSA revelations are poorly timed
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 8 The United States and the
European Union, after nearly two years of preparation, start
talks on Monday aimed at securing a free-trade agreement to
squeeze new economic growth out of the world's largest trade and
investment relationship.
"We go into these negotiations with the goal of achieving
the broadest possible, most comprehensive agreement that we
can," U.S. Trade Representative Mike Froman told Reuters.
But in the months since President Barack Obama and European
leaders announced a decision to pursue a landmark trade deal,
revelations about U.S. government surveillance of phone and
Internet records have cast a shadow over the start of talks.
Charges that Washington was spying on the 28-nation EU
soured the atmosphere further, with France suggesting the
opening round be delayed for two weeks before softening its
stance so talks could proceed.
The United States and the European Union are already each
other's top trade and investment partners, with two-way trade
that totaled more than $646 billion last year.
The proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership
pact would be the world's biggest free-trade deal, covering
about 50 percent of global economic output, 30 percent of global
trade and 20 percent of global foreign direct investment.
The Centre for Economic Policy Research in London has
estimated an ambitious agreement that eliminates tariffs and
reduces regulatory barriers, once fully implemented, could boost
U.S. and EU economic growth by more than $100 billion a year.
ONE TANK OF GAS
This week's talks, led by Assistant U.S. Trade
Representative Dan Mullaney and his EU counterpart, Ignacio
Garcia Bercero, are expected to be mainly organizational, with
negotiators split up into 15 different groups to deal with
issues ranging from agricultural market access to electronic
commerce to investment and competition policy.
One big EU interest is getting exemptions from U.S. "Buy
American" requirements on public works projects, while the
United States wants the EU to reduce barriers to genetically
modified crops that have frustrated U.S. farmers for years.
Former EU Trade Commissioner Leon Brittan called for a
U.S.-EU free trade agreement in 1995, but it took the rise of
China, the death of world trade talks and the havoc of the
global financial crisis to make the time finally right.
Even then, the two sides have tiptoed up to the talks. A
high-level working group examined the issue for more than a year
before releasing its recommendation in February for negotiations
on a comprehensive trade and investment agreement.
U.S. officials, chastened by a decade of fruitless
negotiations in the Doha round of world trade talks, said they
wanted to be certain of reaching a deal, and reaching it
quickly, before launching talks with the EU.
"If we're going to go down this road, we want to get it on
one tank of gas," Froman said earlier this year when he was
Obama's international economic affairs adviser. "We don't want
to spend 10 years negotiating what are well-known issues and not
reach a result."
For now, one tank of gas for both sides means reaching a
deal before the current European Commission, the executive
branch of the EU, finishes its term at the end of 2014.
SENSITIVITIES
But many trade experts believe the talks could stretch into
2015, requiring at least one refill along the way.
Since tariffs across the Atlantic are relatively low, much
of the negotiations will be focused on reducing and preventing
regulatory barriers to trade in areas ranging from agriculture
and autos to chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
"There are sensitivities on both sides that will have to be
addressed. But we think the prospect of a broad and
comprehensive agreement gives us our best opportunity for
achieving something that has eluded us before," Froman said.
U.S. companies such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc
also want Washington to tackle EU privacy and data
protection rules that put them at a disadvantage in the EU
market for cloud computing, social media, mobile apps and other
Internet services.
But that goal has been complicated by the revelation that
the U.S. National Security Agency uses customer data from many
Internet companies to identify potential threats to the United
States.
"It's made a difficult negotiating issue even harder,"
although the gains from a potential overall agreement are so big
that they still favor the two sides reaching a deal, said
Jeffrey Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics, a Washington think tank.
Meanwhile, lurking in the background of the talks is the
world's largest trade dispute over billions of dollars in
subsidies for U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co and
its EU rival, Airbus, which is continuing to grind its
way through the World Trade Organization dispute settlement
system.
Schott said the two sides should move quickly to settle that
dispute "out of court," rather than continue to fight it out at
the World Trade Organization. Otherwise the United States and
the EU could find themselves slapping retaliatory duties on each
other's goods at the same time they are negotiating to eliminate
tariffs and other trade barriers across the Atlantic, he said.