* U.S. seeking to reassure NATO allies
* Carter: Russia action aims to take world "backward in
time"
* Seven states to host arms and military equipment
By Phil Stewart and David Mardiste
TALLINN, June 23 The United States will
pre-position tanks, artillery and other military equipment in
eastern and central Europe, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
said on Tuesday, moving to reassure NATO allies unnerved by
Russian involvement in Ukraine.
Carter made the announcement a little over 200 km (125
miles) from the Russian border, in the Estonian capital Tallinn,
where he met Baltic defence chiefs and spoke to troops aboard a
U.S. warship that had just completed drills in the Baltic Sea.
"We didn't want to have this new challenge," Carter said,
addressing U.S. Marines and sailors on the San Antonio.
"But then all of the sudden here you have behaviour by
Russia, which ... is an effort to take the world backward in
time. And we can't allow that to happen."
Carter said the Baltic states - Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia
-- as well as Bulgaria, Romania and Poland had agreed to host
the arms and heavy equipment. Some of the weaponry would also be
located in Germany.
The U.S. decision to stage heavy equipment closer to
Russia's borders will speed deployment of rotating U.S. forces
as NATO steps up exercises in Europe following Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year.
Neighbouring NATO countries, especially the former Soviet
Baltic states with their Russian minorities, fear Russia could
stir unrest there. Moscow denies any such intention.
Flanked by defence chiefs from the Baltic states, Carter
said the United States and NATO were "committed to defending the
territorial integrity of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania".
Under NATO's founding treaty, an attack on any member state
would constitute an attack on all parties. Russia accuses the
West of violating post-Cold War arrangements by extending NATO
to Russia's frontiers, something the West denies.
Estonian Defence Minister Sven Mikser cheered the decision,
as did defence chiefs from Latvia and Lithuania. Mikser said his
nation was ready to host pre-positioned equipment and a
rotational presence of U.S. forces.
"We have reasons to believe that Russia views the Baltic
region as one of NATO's most vulnerable areas, a place where
NATO's resolve and commitment could be tested," Mikser said.
Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said more
needed to be done, underscoring the Baltic state's hawkish
attitude to Russia. The government has already reinstated
military conscription.
CONDEMNATION IN MOSCOW
The United States had not formally disclosed where in Europe
the equipment would be stored before Tuesday but news reports
about military planning triggered an angry response from Moscow
ahead of Carter's trip to Europe.
A Russian Defence Ministry official said stationing tanks
and heavy weapons in NATO states on Russia's border would be the
most aggressive U.S. act since the Cold War.
President Vladimir Putin, who denies any direct involvement
in Ukraine and accuses the West of stirring tensions, has
announced Russia would add more than 40 intercontinental
ballistic missiles to its nuclear arsenal this year.
Carter has condemned Putin's return to what he considers
Cold War-style rhetoric.
A fact sheet provided by the U.S. military said the U.S.
pre-positioning would include about 250 tanks, Bradley infantry
fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers.
The equipment temporarily stored in each country would be
enough to supply either a company, so enough for about 150
soldiers, or a battalion, or about 750 soldiers. Much of it is
already in Europe, officials say.
Carter said the equipment would move around as needed, to
support exercises in Europe.
U.S. officials say Ukraine has illustrated the importance of
being able to counter "hybrid warfare" - the blend of
unidentified troops, propaganda and economic pressure that the
West says Russia has used there.
It also involves cyber warfare. Carter also announced plans
on Tuesday to work with an Estonia-based NATO cyber centre to
help allies develop cyber defence strategies and critical
infrastructure protection planning.
