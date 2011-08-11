WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she believes steps would be taken to allow a "soft landing" for the European debt crisis, according to an interview by the CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley.

"I believe that we'll see actions taken that will provide the so-called soft landing that you're talking about," Clinton said, according to a CBS excerpt in which she was asked how confident she was that European nations would achieve a soft landing for the debt crisis and avoid wrecking the U.S. economy.

