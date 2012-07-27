WASHINGTON, July 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner will travel to Germany to meet with his German
counterpart and the head of the European Central Bank, the
Treasury Department said on Friday.
Geithner will meet with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble in Sylt, Germany, on Monday. Later in the day, he will
meet with ECB President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt.
At the meetings, Geithner and the officials will "discuss
the U.S., European and global economies," Treasury said in a
statement.
The talks come at a tense moment in the European debt crisis
when the biggest countries in the currency area and the European
Central Bank have pledged to do all they can to protect the
currency.
(Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Gary Crosse)