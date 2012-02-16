WASHINGTON Feb 16 Europe has the
resources to deal with its debt crisis and should step up
efforts to contain risks before they balloon into financial
contagion, which could damage the U.S. and global recovery,
senior Obama adminsitration officials said on Thursday.
"The challenge Europe faces is within the capacity of the
Europeans to manage and the administration has been clear with
our international partners that we are not seeking additional
funding for the IMF (International Monetary Fund)," Treasury
Undersecretary Lael Brainard said in testimony prepared for the
Senate Banking Committee.
IMF resources "cannot substitute for a strong and credible
European firewall and response," she added.
(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by Neil Stempleman)