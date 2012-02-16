* U.S. officials keep pressure on Europe to act
By Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Europe needs to take
the reins to tackle its debt crisis and prevent a spread that
could damage the global economy, senior U.S. officials said on
Thursday, as they stressed that more funding from international
lenders is not what Europe needs.
One official also told the hearing by the Senate Banking
Committee that an economic slowdown in Europe could affect some
U.S. foreign policy goals.
Lael Brainard, Treasury's under secretary for international
affairs, described the U.S. economic stake in Europe as
"immense" and said although the U.S. recovery has strengthened
recently, it remained vulnerable to a potential worsening of
conditions in Europe.
But she stressed Europe's ability to address its own
problems.
"The challenge Europe faces is within the capacity of the
Europeans to manage, and the administration has been clear with
our international partners that we are not seeking additional
funding for the IMF," Brainard told the hearing.
Resources of the International Monetary Fund "cannot
substitute for a strong and credible European firewall and
response," she added.
Brainard, who is Treasury's top diplomat abroad, also said
that although the direct exposure of U.S. banks to the European
countries already under bailout programs, such as Greece, are
modest, there is still a wider potential impact.
"Our banking system still has material exposure to the core
of Europe and to the broader banking system, which could be
impacted if financial stress were to broaden in Europe,"
Brainard said.
Recent attention has focused on efforts by Greece to clinch
a $170-billion bailout and on the social unrest unleashed as
international lenders have called for austerity measures.
In response to questions, Brainard conceded that Greece
faces "very daunting" economic short-run prospects and suggested
said some better-off European countries could help by
stimulating their own economies.
"There has been some talk by European leaders about a growth
agenda but we think there's more scope in the short run for the
internal dynamics of the euro area to (seek) stronger growth in
the surplus countries," she said.
Countries in the southern periphery of the euro zone region,
including Greece, Italy and Portugal, are struggling with heavy
debt loads, but northern European countries like Germany and
France are on much sounder economic ground.
The hearing also included officials from the State
Department and the Federal Reserve, giving lawmakers a chance to
assess conditions if Europe's distress deepens.
Under Secretary of State Robert Hormats said slower European
growth and tighter budgets "could have an impact on some of our
foreign policy goals" and made clear that the United States
expects its overseas partners to meet commitments.
"Whatever happens on the financial and economic front, our
foreign policy message has been clear: It is important that
transatlantic partners continue to dedicate resources to key
priorities, and maintain critical deployments, both military and
civilian," Hormats said.
So far, there was no evidence that Europe was any less
willing to impose tough sanctions on Iran, and the United States
will continue to increase that pressure on Iran, Hormats said.
Steven Kamin, director of the Fed's division of
international finance, told the committee that financial
stresses in Europe were "undoubtedly spilling over to the United
States" and could continue doing so.
"Difficulty acquiring dollar funding by European and other
financial institutions may ultimately make it harder and more
costly for U.S. households and businesses to get loans," Kamin
said.
He said that while it was difficult to gauge all the effects
from Europe's problems on U.S. affairs, "it is clear that the
situation in Europe poses a significant risk to U.S. economic
activity and bears close watching."
