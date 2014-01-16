WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States is
concerned that Europe is not moving decisively to heal its banks
and that China will only slowly move toward a more market-based
economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.
Lew said a deal struck in Europe last month to create a fund
over the coming decade for dealing with future bank failures was
important, but inadequate.
"We don't think it's big enough. We don't think it's fast
enough," Lew said at an event held by the Council on Foreign
Relations.
Lew also said he does not have confidence over the time
frame of China's plans to reduce the state's role in making
economic decisions.
"I am pretty confident that they are intent on the path of
economic reform," he said. "At the same time, I am not confident
about the time frame or which targets of opportunity will be
sequenced early in the queue."