ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 6 The United States continues to hope for quick action by European leaders to tackle the region's festering debt crisis ahead of a Group of 20 summit of top industrial nations later this month, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We hope for expedited action in coming weeks, including in the lead-up to the important G20 meeting in Mexico," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama. "It seems to be the case that Europeans are acting with a sense of urgency and we view that as a good thing."

The G20 will be held June 18-19 in Mexico. (Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Paul Simao)