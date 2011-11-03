CANNES, France Nov 3 U.S. banks have limited exposure to the euro zone crisis and the United States can cope with any spillover if debts sour further amid uncertainty over Greece, the White House said on Thursday.

"We think our direct exposure is modest, and we think that we have the tools to take measures if necessary, if there is any indirect exposure," said Michael Froman, a top White House economic adviser to President Barack Obama.

Washington wants European banks to deepen capital buffers against losses that might otherwise be felt by U.S. bank counterparties, and erect a so-called "firewall" to deter market speculators from selling a country's debt.

It says that process remains vital, even as the issue of a Greek referendum clouds other parts of a bailout plan agreed by Europeans last week.

"It will be important as part of that overall firewall that that recapitalization be done, and be done in a robust way. Right now they are in the process of implementing that and we are monitoring that as it goes into place," Froman told reporters.

