CANNES, France Nov 3 U.S. banks have limited
exposure to the euro zone crisis and the United States can cope
with any spillover if debts sour further amid uncertainty over
Greece, the White House said on Thursday.
"We think our direct exposure is modest, and we think that
we have the tools to take measures if necessary, if there is any
indirect exposure," said Michael Froman, a top White House
economic adviser to President Barack Obama.
Washington wants European banks to deepen capital buffers
against losses that might otherwise be felt by U.S. bank
counterparties, and erect a "firewall" to deter market
speculators from selling a country's debt.
It says that process remains vital even after Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou admitted on Thursday that he had made
a mistake in calling for a referendum on a new bailout plan
agreed by Europeans last week.
"It will be important as part of that overall firewall that
that recapitalization be done, and be done in a robust way.
Right now they are in the process of implementing that and we
are monitoring that as it goes into place," Froman told
reporters.
Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury under secretary for
international affairs, said capital was the main tool shielding
the U.S. banking system from the euro zone disruption, as well
as steps since the 2008/2009 U.S. financial crisis to improve
counterparty transparency and shrink the shadow banking sector,
where entities such as investment funds provide credit under
much lighter regulation than traditional banks.
"The very thick capital cushions that our banks are being
asked to carry ... are a very significant insurance policy,"
Brainard told reporters in a later briefing.
"If you look at the capital buffers in the U.S. banks, their
leverage ratios have come down very considerably as a result of
the stress tests in 2009 ... and their capital buffers have
doubled," she said.
