CANNES, France Nov 3 U.S. banks have limited exposure to the euro zone crisis and the United States can cope with any spillover if debts sour further amid uncertainty over Greece, the White House said on Thursday.

"We think our direct exposure is modest, and we think that we have the tools to take measures if necessary, if there is any indirect exposure," said Michael Froman, a top White House economic adviser to President Barack Obama.

Washington wants European banks to deepen capital buffers against losses that might otherwise be felt by U.S. bank counterparties, and erect a "firewall" to deter market speculators from selling a country's debt.

It says that process remains vital even after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou admitted on Thursday that he had made a mistake in calling for a referendum on a new bailout plan agreed by Europeans last week.

"It will be important as part of that overall firewall that that recapitalization be done, and be done in a robust way. Right now they are in the process of implementing that and we are monitoring that as it goes into place," Froman told reporters.

Lael Brainard, the U.S. Treasury under secretary for international affairs, said capital was the main tool shielding the U.S. banking system from the euro zone disruption, as well as steps since the 2008/2009 U.S. financial crisis to improve counterparty transparency and shrink the shadow banking sector, where entities such as investment funds provide credit under much lighter regulation than traditional banks.

"The very thick capital cushions that our banks are being asked to carry ... are a very significant insurance policy," Brainard told reporters in a later briefing.

"If you look at the capital buffers in the U.S. banks, their leverage ratios have come down very considerably as a result of the stress tests in 2009 ... and their capital buffers have doubled," she said.

