WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner "encouraged" European leaders to "act
decisively," and to speak with one voice" in order to solve
Europe's debt crisis, the Treasury Department said on Friday.
At a meeting with euro zone finance ministers in Poland
earlier on Friday, Geithner did not "advocate or oppose any
specific policy prescriptions," the U.S. Treasury said in a
statement.
Geithner contributed "thoughts and ideas on how European
governments could develop instruments to ensure adequate
firepower to address their challenges," the Treasury said.
However, according to a senior European official, Geithner
also urged the euro zone to leverage its bailout fund to
provide greater capacity to tackle Europe's debt problems.
