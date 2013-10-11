KANSAS CITY, Mo. Oct 11 Missouri Governor Jay
Nixon said on Friday he was halting an execution set for Oct. 23
that was supposed to be the first ever using the drug propofol
and directed the state corrections department to find another
form of lethal injection.
Propofol is widely used as an anesthetic in hospitals and
its potential use in executions has triggered strong opposition
from the European Union, which opposes the death penalty. The
union has threatened to cut off all exports of the drug if it is
used for executions.
Earlier this week, the state of Missouri returned propofol
to a distributor in Louisiana after it had inadvertently been
sent to the state in violation of a policy by its German
manufacturer.
