By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, April 30
AUSTIN, Texas, April 30 Firing squads, electric
chairs and other methods of execution seen as cruel or
antiquated could be getting a fresh look after Oklahoma botched
a lethal injection, leaving the condemned inmate withering in
apparent pain on its death chamber gurney.
Lawmakers in several states this year have put forward
legislation to revise alternative methods of capital punishment
in the face of a shortage of drugs once used for executions as
well as legal challenges to new lethal "cocktails."
Oklahoma was among those states, and it had faced lawsuits
to stop the execution of convicted rapist and murderer Clayton
Lockett, who died on Tuesday night of an apparent heart attack
minutes after a medical official on the scene called a halt to
the botched process, saying something had gone wrong with the
lethal injection.
"As long as there are problems with lethal injection, and
there have been and there will be, there will always be
legislators determined to kill people with some other method,"
said Rick Halperin, director of the Embrey Human Rights Program
at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
So far this year, lawmakers in Tennessee have passed a
measure to allow the state to electrocute death row inmates if
it could not obtain drugs for lethal injections.
A Missouri lawmaker introduced a bill to set up firing
squads and a gas chamber should there be problems with lethal
injections. In Wyoming, lawmakers were also considering firing
squads.
The Virginia House in January passed a measure to make
electrocution the default death penalty method if lethal
injection drugs cannot be procured, but the bill was halted in
the state Senate.
The electric chair was used for years after the U.S. Supreme
Court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, but it has also
produced some horrific results.
There were reports in both Virginia and Alabama of an inmate
being set on fire in the early 1980s, with the smell of charred
flesh wafting through the death chambers.
In response, several states led by Texas began using lethal
injections in the early 1980s, with the method of execution seen
as more humane.
It is now the primary method of execution in all of the 32
U.S. states that use the death penalty as well as for federal
death row convicts.
Since 1976, just over 1,200 inmates have been executed by
lethal injection while 158 were electrocuted, 11 put to death in
a gas chamber, three hanged and three killed by firing squad,
according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a capital
punishment monitoring agency.
CRUEL AND UNUSUAL
Eight states still have electrocution on their books as an
alternative method of execution, but with caveats. For example,
Oklahoma can use the electric chair if its lethal injection
protocol is found to be unconstitutional.
Virginia allows some inmates to die in the electric chair if
they chose to do so. Its last electrocution using the chair was
in 2013 when it put inmate Robert Gleason to death.
Larry Fitzgerald, a former spokesman for the Texas
Department of Criminal Justice who has witnessed scores of
executions, said the results of the state's lethal injections
were always the same - with the inmate being rendered
unconscious and then dying from drugs designed to stop breathing
and stop the heart.
About five minutes after all the drugs of a three-drug
cocktail were administered, a physician would be called in to
pronounce death.
However, there were a few rare times when inmates blurted "I
can feel it," or "I can taste it," after the injection,
Fitzgerald said.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that executions do not need
to be painless. In a pair of cases out of Kentucky, the court in
2008 dismissed the idea that the potential for pain made the
three-drug cocktail method of execution unlawful.
"Simply because an execution method may result in pain,
either by accident or as an inescapable consequence of death,
does not establish the sort of 'objectively intolerable risk of
harm' that qualifies as cruel and unusual," Chief Justice John
Roberts wrote then.
The Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution bans cruel and
unusual punishment.
Megan McCracken a lawyer at the University of California,
Berkeley School of Law's Death Penalty Clinic said that although
lethal injections appear serene, the inmate can be suffering
greatly.
"The prisoner could be conscious and in extraordinary agony,
but once that paralytic is administered, we would never see it,"
McCracken said.
The lethal injection process in the United States underwent
a fundamental change in 2011, when drug company Hospira
stopped making sodium thiopental, due to concerns about its
widespread use in executions. It was the lone U.S. manufacturer
of the drug.
The drug was an anesthetic that would render a person
unconscious before the other drugs that would cause death were
administered.
Texas changed to a single drug while other states scrambled
to develop new lethal injection protocols.
The botched execution in Oklahoma has raised questions on
whether these new protocols could be ruled as cruel and unusual
punishment by the courts.
"This is really going to make the courts demand a whole lot
more and they are not going to be as quick to allow executions
to go forward unless the state can prove it knows what it is
doing," said Richard Dieter, executive director of the Death
Penalty Information Center.
(Additional reporting Bredan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
and David Ingram in New York; editing by G Crosse)