By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 28 Two U.S. inmates convicted
of murder as teenagers are scheduled to be put to death on
Tuesday and early Wednesday at a time when the number of
executions in the United States is on pace to be the lowest in
two decades.
Texas plans to execute Miguel Paredes, 32, who was convicted
with two co-defendants of killing three people in 2000.
In Missouri, Mark Christeson, 35, is scheduled to die by
lethal injection early on Wednesday. He was convicted of killing
a woman and her two children 16 years ago.
The number of executions is likely to total about 35 in the
United States this year, which would be the lowest number since
31 inmates were put to death in 1994, according to the Death
Penalty Information Center, which monitors capital punishment.
There were 39 executions in the United States last year.
The yearly number of executions since the U.S. Supreme Court
reinstated the death penalty in 1976 peaked at 98 in 1999.
Difficulties with carrying out the death penalty and the
high cost of prosecutions have helped drive the numbers lower in
recent years, analysts have said.
Troubled executions in Oklahoma, Arizona and other states
this year forced officials to review new combinations of lethal
injection drugs and caused lawyers representing death row
inmates to question whether the new mixes violated U.S.
constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
Oklahoma has delayed until 2015 three executions planned for
this year to implement new death penalty protocols following
errors in an April execution.
Paredes and two co-defendants were convicted of fatally
shooting rival gang members Adrian Torres, Nelly Bravo and Shawn
Cain. The victims' bodies were rolled in a carpet, taken to a
remote area near San Antonio and set on fire, the Texas Attorney
General's Office said.
READY TO DIE
Parades was 18 at the time of the killings and was jailed as
a minor for murder. His co-defendants received life sentences.
Paredes told the San Antonio Express-News he was ready to
die for his crimes.
"For me, what matters is that people really get to see the
reality of the death penalty, that it's affecting people that
are invisible, like my son, my loved ones, my family. They're
the ones really carrying that burden," he told the paper in an
interview published over the weekend.
Christeson was convicted of killing Susan Brouk, her
9-year-old son and her 12-year-old daughter in 1998 near her
home in southern Missouri.
Christeson and his cousin broke into the home and raped
Brouk, according to court documents. They then took the Brouks
to a pond where Christeson cut the throats of the mother and son
and threw them into the water. They suffocated the daughter and
threw her into the pond.
Christeson's attorneys argued in an appeal to the Supreme
Court on Monday that his court-appointed attorneys had abandoned
him and failed to meet deadlines for appeals.
Seventeen former judges have filed a brief with the Supreme
Court supporting a stay of execution based on problems with
Christeson's court-appointed attorneys.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Carey Gillam
in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Peter Cooney)