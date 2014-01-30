(Adds details on execution)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Jan 30 Missouri late on
Wednesday executed a man convicted of killing a jewelry store
owner during a robbery after the U.S. Supreme Court denied
last-minute appeals that in part challenged the drug used in the
execution.
Herbert Smulls was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. local time
at a state prison in Bonne Terre after receiving a lethal dose
of pentobarbital, a fast-acting barbiturate, Missouri Department
of Corrections spokesman Mike O'Connell said.
Smulls, 56, did not make a final statement, but asked which
way he should look from the gurney to see his witnesses and
nodded at them before being declared dead nine minutes after
being injected with the drug, O'Connell said.
Smulls was the sixth person executed in the United States in
2014 and the third in Missouri since November.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a temporary stay
of execution for Smulls, denying last-minute appeals. The top
court late Wednesday also vacated a stay from the Eighth Circuit
U.S. Court of Appeals that had prevented the execution.
Lawyers for Smulls filed another request with the Supreme
Court on Wednesday evening, but Missouri went ahead with the
execution before the midnight expiration of the state's death
warrant.
O'Connell said the state followed procedures to ensure it
was clear of all legal impediments to the execution. Lawyers for
Smulls did not respond to requests for comment.
Smulls was convicted of shooting Stephen Honickman while
robbing his jewelry store in July 1991. Honickman's wife
Florence, who was also shot during the attack, sustained
permanent injuries.
Smulls was originally scheduled to die after 12:01 a.m.
Central Time on Wednesday and so had his final meal of fried
chicken, steak, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, candied
yams, corn bread, chocolate cake, and cola on Tuesday afternoon.
'UNDUE SUFFERING'
Lawyers for Smulls had sought to block his execution on
multiple grounds, arguing in part that the compound drug
Missouri used to kill him might not be as pure and as potent as
it should be, which could cause undue suffering.
Missouri and several other states have turned to
compounding pharmacies, which are not regulated by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration, to prepare drugs for executions after
an increasing number of pharmaceutical manufacturers objected to
their drugs being used in capital punishment.
The increasing use of in some cases untested compounded
drugs has revived the debate over the death penalty in the
United States.
In Oklahoma, an inmate said he felt burning through his body
when the drugs used to kill him were injected during an
execution in early January. Later in the month, an Ohio man
gasped and convulsed during his execution with a two-drug mix
never before used in the United States.
In the Smulls case, the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals
found on Friday that his lawyers did not propose a feasible or
more humane alternative than pentobarbital or showed that
Missouri sought to cause him unnecessary pain by using the drug.
The Eighth Circuit had separately granted a stay until the
U.S. Supreme Court decided whether to hear the case.
The Supreme Court granted Smulls the temporary stay late
Tuesday, hours before his execution was to be carried out, to
consider his lawyer's arguments that prosecutors had improperly
eliminated a black woman as a possible juror, leaving him with
an all-white jury at trial.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Supreme Court vacated the
temporary stay and denied the request for a stay or to hear the
appeal on the jury selection issue.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam and Kevin Murphy in Kansas City,
Lawrence Hurley in Washington, and Heide Brandes in Oklahoma
City; Writing by David Bailey and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by
Eric Walsh, John Stonestreet)