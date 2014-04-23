April 23 Missouri officials on Wednesday executed a man who had been convicted in 1993 of murdering a farming couple in their 60s in a plot to steal their cattle, a state official said.

William Rousan, 57, was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. (0510 GMT) at a state prison in Bonne Terre, said Mike O'Connell, a spokesman for the state's Department of Public Safety. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)