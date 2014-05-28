May 28 A U.S. federal judge has ordered a halt
on executions in Ohio until the middle of August, giving
attorneys for condemned inmates time to prepare legal challenges
to the state's plan to increase the dosages of drugs used when
administering lethal injections.
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Frost's moratorium entered
on Tuesday follows a lengthy Ohio execution in January that used
a never before tested combination of two drugs which the state
now plans to use in increased dosages.
The halt in Ohio also follows a botched execution in
Oklahoma that brought renewed scrutiny to lethal injection, the
preferred method of execution in the United States.
In April, convicted killer Clayton Lockett writhed in pain
and a needle became dislodged during his lethal injection at a
state prison in Oklahoma. The execution was halted, but Lockett
died from a massive heart attack.
Frost's order bars Ohio from carrying out executions until
Aug. 15 or further order of the court, citing the state's April
28 announcement that it would increase the dose of the sedative
midazolam and painkiller hydromorphone used in lethal
injections.
Ohio has not executed anyone since January when Dennis
McGuire, 53, was put to death for the rape and murder of a
pregnant woman. The state used a combination of midazolam and
hydromorphone, which had never been used in the United States
for lethal injection.
The execution, witnessed by reporters and McGuire's adult
children, took about 25 minutes to complete. There were reports
that he gasped for an unusually long 15 minutes while clenching
his fists and his stomach visibly churned up and down.
Ohio said McGuire's movements had been consistent with the
drugs' effects and there was no evidence he had experienced
pain, distress or anxiety.
The state was next scheduled to execute convicted killers
Ronald Phillips and William Montgomery on July 2 and Aug. 6,
respectively, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation
and Correction.
Twenty inmates have been executed in the United States so
far this year, all by lethal injection, according to the Death
Penalty Information Center.
