By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 29 Oklahoma inmate Clayton
Lockett died during a botched execution on Tuesday, minutes
after a doctor had called a halt to the procedure, raising more
questions about new death penalty cocktails used by the state
and others.
Thirteen minutes after a doctor administered a lethal
injection at the state's death chamber in McAlester, Lockett
lifted his head and started mumbling. The doctor halted the
execution, said state corrections department spokesman Jerry
Massie.
Lockett died of an apparent massive heart attack about 40
minutes after the procedure started, he said.
"We believe that a vein was blown and the drugs weren't
working as they were designed to. The director ordered a halt to
the execution," Massie said.
The troubled execution was expected to have national
implications, with lawyers for death row inmates having argued
that new lethal injection cocktails used in Oklahoma and other
states could cause undue suffering and violate constitutional
protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
"This could be a real turning point in the whole debate as
people get disgusted by this sort of thing," said Richard
Dieter, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information
Center, which monitors capital punishment.
"This might lead to a halt in executions until states can
prove they can do it without problems. Someone was killed
tonight by incompetence," Dieter said.
Witness Ziva Branstetter told broadcaster MSNBC Lockett was
thrashing about and appeared to be in pain. The state blocked
off the scene from witnesses a few minutes after the troubles
started by drawing a curtain on the execution chamber.
"His body was sort of bucking. He was clenching his jaw.
Several times he mumbled phrases that were largely
unintelligible," she said.
The execution had been put on hold for several weeks due to
a legal fight over a new cocktail of chemicals for the lethal
injection, with lawyers arguing the state was withholding
crucial information about the drugs to be used.
'TORTURED TO DEATH'
Last week, the state Oklahoma Supreme Court lifted stays of
execution for Lockett and another inmate who was also scheduled
to be executed on Tuesday, saying the state had provided them
with enough information about the lethal injection cocktail to
meet constitutional requirements.
The other inmate, Charles Warner, who was scheduled to be
put to death two hours after Lockett on Tuesday, has been
granted a 14-day stay of execution after the problems.
"I have asked the Department of Corrections to conduct a
full review of Oklahoma's execution procedures to determine what
happened and why during this evening's execution of Clayton
Derrell Lockett," Governor Mary Fallin said.
Oklahoma had set up a new lethal injection procedure and
cocktail of chemicals earlier this year after it was no longer
able to obtain the drugs it had once used for executions.
"After weeks of Oklahoma refusing to disclose basic
information about the drugs for tonight's lethal injection
procedures, tonight Clayton Lockett was tortured to death," said
Madeline Cohen, an attorney for Warner.
Oklahoma and other states have been scrambling to find new
suppliers and chemical combinations after drug makers, mostly in
Europe, imposed sales bans because they objected to having
medications made for other purposes being used in lethal
injections.
Attorneys for death row inmates have argued that the drugs
used in Oklahoma and other states could cause unnecessarily
painful deaths, which would amount to cruel and unusual
punishment in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Oklahoma uses three drugs in its new lethal injection
mixture, which consists of midazolam to cause unconsciousness,
vecuronium bromide to stop respiration and potassium chloride to
stop the heart, the Department of Corrections said.
In order to obtain drugs used for execution, Oklahoma and
other states have turned to compounding pharmacies, which are
lightly regulated agencies that combine chemicals for medical
purposes.
Lawyers for death row inmates have argued there may be
problems with purity and potency of the chemicals that come from
these compounding pharmacies, raising questions about whether
they should be used to prepare lethal injection drugs.
Lockett, 38, was convicted of first-degree murder, rape,
kidnapping and robbery for a 1999 crime spree with two
co-defendants. He was found to have shot teen-ager Stephanie
Nieman and buried her alive in a shallow grave where she
eventually died.
Warner, 46, was convicted for the 1997 first-degree rape and
murder of 11-month-old Adrianna Waller, who was the daughter of
his then-girlfriend, Shonda Waller.
Lockett and Warner had been scheduled to be executed in
March but had their death sentences put on hold after lower
courts ruled that the state needed to provide more information
about the drugs that would be used to execute them and the
supplier of the pharmaceuticals.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee,
Wisconsin; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ken Wills)