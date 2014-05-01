By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY May 1 The botched Oklahoma
execution of Clayton Lockett was largely due to a collapsed vein
during the lethal injection, and the needle was inserted in the
groin area instead of the arm after prison officials used a stun
gun to restrain him, a prisons report said on Thursday.
Department of Corrections Director Robert Patton said in the
report the state's execution protocols needed to be revised and
called for an indefinite stay of executions until the new
procedures are in place and staff trained.
Ahead of the Tuesday execution, Lockett, a convicted
murderer, had refused to be restrained, the report said, and
after being given a warning "an electronic shock device was
administered," causing an injury to his arm.
The state has come under a barrage of criticism for the
botched execution that many saw as a violation of constitutional
protections against cruel and unusual punishment. The White
House said the process fell short of humane standards.
Lockett, 38, died of an apparent heart attack minutes after
the lethal injection protocol failed. He was convicted of
shooting 19-year-old Stephanie Nieman in 1999 and then helping
to bury her alive in a shallow grave, where she died.
Witnesses to the execution said Lockett clenched his jaw and
fists a few minutes after the drugs were injected and appeared
to be in pain. Prison officials covered the windows to the death
chamber soon after as it became apparent there was trouble.
The doctor overseeing the execution reported that Lockett's
vein had collapsed during the injection and the drugs had either
absorbed into the tissue, or leaked out or both, Patton said.
Patton asked if enough drugs been administered to cause
death, and the doctor answered "no." Patton then asked if
another vein was available and if enough drugs remained to
finish the execution. The doctor responded "no" to both
questions.
Once the problem became apparent, Patton halted the
execution. Lockett died 43 minutes after the execution started,
and an autopsy was under way.
"I intend to explore best practices from other states and
ensure the Oklahoma protocol adopts proven standards," Patton
said in his report.
Patton said in the report that medical officials examined
Lockett's arms, legs, feet and neck for veins, but no viable
entry point was located. After that, a lethal injection
insertion point was used in Lockett's groin area.
"As the Oklahoma Department of Corrections dribbles out
piecemeal information about Clayton Lockett's botched execution,
they have revealed that Mr. Lockett was killed using an invasive
and painful method - an IV line in his groin," said Madeline
Cohen, a lawyer who fought to halt the execution of another
Oklahoma death row inmate.
That inmate, convicted murderer and rapist Charles Warner,
had also been also scheduled for execution on Tuesday night, but
was granted a 14-day stay after the botched execution of
Lockett.
The executions of Lockett and Warner, convicted in separate
crimes, had been put on hold for several weeks because of a
legal fight over the state's new lethal injection cocktail, with
lawyers arguing Oklahoma was withholding crucial information
about the drugs to be used.
Attorneys for death row inmates have argued that the drugs
used in Oklahoma and other states could cause an unnecessarily
painful death, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Mohammad Zargham)