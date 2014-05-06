By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY May 5 Oklahoma Governor Mary
Fallin said on Monday her state had "lawfully carried out a
sentence of death" in a botched execution that has been widely
criticized as cruel and inhumane.
"Justice was served," Fallin, a Republican, wrote in a
monthly column. "The people of Oklahoma do not have blood on
their hands."
Convicted murderer and rapist Clayton Lockett, 38, died of
an apparent heart attack on April 29 some 43 minutes after the
lethal drugs was first administered.
A prison report said the botched execution was largely due
to a collapsed vein during the injection and that the needle was
inserted in Lockett's groin instead of his arm after prison
officials used a stun gun to restrain him.
Fallin said people needed to be reminded of Lockett's
crimes, which included robbery, rape and murder in a 1999 crime
spree.
Among his crimes were shooting a 19-year-old girl and then
helping to bury her alive in a shallow grave, where she died.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and Republican Texas
Governor Rick Perry, whose state executes more people than any
other, both had similar lines on the Oklahoma execution, saying
something went terribly wrong.
However, while the White House and United Nations said it
was below humane standards, Perry did not.
Obama said the botched execution in Oklahoma raised
questions about the death penalty in the United States and that
he would ask the U.S. attorney general to look into the
situation.
The head of Oklahoma's Department of Corrections last week
requested a stay of all executions in the state until a study
has been completed to find out what went wrong and new
procedures have been put in place.
Lawyers for Charles Warner, who was scheduled to be put to
death just hours after Lockett but then had his execution
temporarily stayed by the state for two weeks due to troubles
with the lethal injection, have requested a six-month stay with
the state supreme court.
His lawyers argued that Oklahoma cannot carry out an
execution in a humane way.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Writing by Jon
Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and
Gareth Jones)