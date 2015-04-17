(Adds details on Oklahoma bill, background)
By Heide Brandes
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17 Oklahoma may use
nitrogen gas as an alternative execution method if the U.S.
Supreme Court finds the state's lethal injection process
unconstitutional or drugs are unavailable, under a bill Oklahoma
Governor Mary Fallin signed on Friday.
Oklahoma's adoption of nitrogen gas follows Utah's decision
in March to reauthorize the use of firing squads for executions
if lethal drugs are not available.
Fallin, a Republican, said she supports capital punishment
and believes executions must be performed effectively and
without cruelty.
"The bill I signed today gives the state of Oklahoma another
death penalty option that meets that standard," Fallin said in a
statement.
Oklahoma's three-drug method of capital punishment has been
under scrutiny since a flawed execution last year in which an
inmate's intravenous line was improperly placed by death chamber
staff.
Clayton Lockett could be seen twisting on the gurney in the
April 2014 execution. The execution was halted, but Lockett died
about 45 minutes after it had started due to a buildup of lethal
injection chemicals in his tissue.
The U.S. Supreme Court is due to consider on April 29
whether Oklahoma's use of a sedative called midazolam violates
the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
The inmates challenging Oklahoma's lethal injection process
say the sedative does not achieve the level of unconsciousness
required for surgery, making it unsuitable for executions.
If the lethal injection method is not available, nitrogen
hypoxia becomes Oklahoma's second method of execution under the
bill signed on Friday, followed by the electric chair, and a
firing squad as the fourth alternative.
No other state has adopted nitrogen gas as a method of
execution. It would require an inmate to be placed in a sealed
chamber or wear a special mask. The process would involve slowly
replacing oxygen with nitrogen.
Republican state Representative Mike Christian, the bill's
author, has said the process would be painless for inmates and
affordable for Oklahoma. Nitrogen hypoxia causes a quick loss of
consciousness, followed by death from lack of oxygen.
Oklahoma state senators approved the nitrogen alternative
without opposition in April, and state representatives had voted
in March to add the method.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by David Bailey; Editing
by Eric Beech, Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham)