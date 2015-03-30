March 30 The largest association of U.S.
pharmacists approved a measure on Monday at its annual meeting
in California calling on members to avoid participating in
executions, saying it violates a core value of the profession,
an official said.
The move by the American Pharmacists Association, which has
about 62,000 members, sets out ethical standards for the
profession but has no authority to halt the activities of the
main suppliers of drugs for executions, lightly regulated
compounding pharmacies that can mix chemicals.
U.S. states have been struggling to obtain drugs for
executions. Many pharmaceutical firms, mostly in Europe, have
imposed sales bans because they object to having medications
made for other purposes used in lethal injections.
As a result, prison systems that used to buy drugs directly
from companies have been seeking the help of pharmacists to
acquire the chemicals needed for lethal injections.
Lawyers for death row inmates argue drugs from compounding
pharmacies can lack purity and potency and cause undue
suffering, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric
Beech)