By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn, April 9
Tennessee's electric
chair would be pressed back into service for executions if the
state cannot obtain drugs needed to carry out lethal injections
under a bill advanced Wednesday by state lawmakers.
The Tennessee Senate voted 23-3 to advance the proposal that
would bring back electrocution as the method of execution if
lethal injection is deemed unconstitutional or the drugs cannot
be obtained. Tennessee last used the electric chair in 2007.
The proposal follows Tennessee's decision in September to
adopt the sedative pentobarbital as a single-drug method of
execution. States have found it increasingly hard to obtain
drugs for executions because many pharmaceutical firms, mainly
in Europe, object to their use in capital punishment.
The bill's sponsor, Senator Ken Yager, said it "closes a
loophole in current law." A companion bill is moving through the
state House of Representatives.
Richard Dieter, executive director for the Death Penalty
Information Center, which tracks executions, said such a law
likely would be challenged as violating the U.S. Constitution's
protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
By today's standards, electrocution could be considered a
"painful and torturous" method of execution compared to lethal
injection, Dieter said.
Lethal injection is the primary execution method in all
states that have capital punishment, but some states allow for
electrocution, hanging, firing squad or the gas chamber as
alternate methods.
Tennessee would be the first state to revert to
electrocution by legal mandate rather than an option chosen by
an inmate, Dieter said.
Lawmakers in Missouri and Wyoming proposed adding firing
squad as an execution method earlier this year.
The Tennessee Department of Correction does not have
chemicals on hand to carry out executions, but is confident it
will be able to secure them when needed, spokeswoman Dorinda
Carter said.
"The electric chair is fully operational," she said when
asked about the measure the legislature is considering.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Eric
Walsh)