By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13 The Tennessee Supreme
Court has suspended executions for four men on death row while
courts decide the constitutionality of the state's use of lethal
injection and the electric chair.
The ruling, filed on Friday, effectively suspends all
executions in Tennessee, since the court previously vacated
execution dates for other inmates on death row.
A group of inmates on Tennessee's death row had sued to halt
executions, arguing that both lethal injection and the electric
chair were unconstitutional.
Last July, Tennessee enacted a law making the electric chair
the backup plan for executions if drugs for lethal injection
were unavailable or if the method was deemed unconstitutional.
Various U.S. states have had trouble getting lethal
injection chemicals because some pharmaceutical companies object
to the use of their products in executions.
Lethal injection came under further scrutiny after botched
executions in Ohio, Oklahoma and Arizona where inmates took
longer to die than is typical after they were given new drug
protocols.
The four men whose execution dates were vacated in Tennessee
are Abu-Ali Abdur' Rahman, formerly known as James Lee Jones,
scheduled for execution on Oct. 6, 2015; Lee Hall, also known as
Leroy Hall Jr., scheduled to die on Jan. 12, 2016; Donald Wayne
Strouth, whose execution date was March 15, 2016; and Nicholas
Todd Sutton, who had been scheduled for execution on Nov. 17,
2015.
Tennessee's high court had previously suspended the
execution of Billy Ray Irick, scheduled for last October, based
on the same constitutional challenges surrounding execution
methods.
There are 68 men and one woman on death row in Tennessee,
according to the Department of Correction website.
Tennessee executed Robert Glen Coe in April 2000 for the
murder of an 8-year-old girl. He was the first person executed
in the state in 40 years. Five other men have been executed
since then, all for murder. The last execution was in December
2009.
