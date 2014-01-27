(Corrects Jan. 22 story to remove name of court official from reporting credits. No change to text)

AUSTIN, Texas Jan 22 The U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for Mexican national Edgar Tamayo, who is scheduled to be put to death on Wednesday by Texas.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Scalia and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court said.