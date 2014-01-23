AUSTIN, Texas Jan 22 Texas has delayed the execution of Mexican national Edgar Tamayo scheduled for 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday as it awaits word from the U.S. Supreme Court over an appeal to keep him alive, a prison official said.

The Mexican government has called on Texas to halt the execution, saying that implementing the death penalty in this case would violate international treaties. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)