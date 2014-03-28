AUSTIN, Texas, March 27 Texas executed a convicted murderer on Thursday for beating a delivery woman to death with baseball bat, stuffing her body in a dumpster and stealing her car, a Department of Criminal Justice spokesman said.

Anthony Doyle, 29, was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m. CDT (2349 GMT) at the state's death chamber in Huntsville after receiving a lethal injection. He did not make a last statement. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)