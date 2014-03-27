By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, March 27
AUSTIN, Texas, March 27 Texas is set to put to
death convicted murderer Anthony Doyle on Thursday as it keeps
steady its pace of executions while other states have had to
postpone capital punishments because they cannot obtain drugs
used in lethal injections.
Doyle, 29, was convicted of beating food delivery woman Hyun
Cho - a South Korean native - to death in 2003 with a baseball
bat, putting her body in a trash can and stealing her car.
He is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the state's
death chamber in Huntsville at 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT).
Texas, which has executed more people than any other state
since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in
1976, has obtained a fresh batch of its execution drug
pentobarbital, the Department of Criminal Justice said this
month, without revealing the source.
Many other U.S. states have been struggling to obtain drugs
for executions after pharmaceutical firms, mostly in Europe,
imposed sales bans because they object to having medications
used in lethal injections.
Oklahoma has had to postpone two executions planned for this
month because it could not find drugs. Alabama said this week it
has run out of one of the main drugs it uses, putting on hold
executions for 16 inmates who have exhausted appeals and face
capital punishment.
Several states have looked to alter the chemicals used for
lethal injection and keep the suppliers' identities secret. They
have also turned to lightly regulated compounding pharmacies
that can mix chemicals.
But an Oklahoma judge ruled on Wednesday the state's secrecy
on its lethal injections protocols was unconstitutional, a
decision that could delay executions in other states where death
row inmates are planning to launch similar challenges.
The decision will have little impact on Texas, which plans
to execute six inmates between now and the end of May, about the
same number as every other state combined for the period,
according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a monitoring
agency for capital punishment.
If Doyle's execution goes ahead, he would be fourth person
executed in Texas this year and the 512th in the state since the
death penalty was reinstated.
But executions overall have been on the decline in Texas,
after hitting a peak in 2000 of 40. Since 2010, Texas has
averaged about 15 executions a year.
The high costs of prosecutions and the availability of a
sentence of life without parole have caused capital punishment
convictions to fall to about 10 or less a year in recent years.
"We are now very selective in what we choose to go after as
death penalty cases, instead of deciding that every single
murder that we try will be a capital case," said Susan Reed, the
district attorney in San Antonio and a death penalty supporter.
