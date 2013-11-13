AUSTIN, Texas Nov 12 Texas executed a man by lethal injection on Tuesday who was convicted of kidnapping a couple in 1991 in Houston, raping the woman and stabbing her fiancé to death, prison officials said.

Jamie McCoskey, 49, was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Central Time at a state prison in Huntsville, Texas, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

McCoskey was the 15th person executed by Texas this year, the most of any state in 2013. Texas has executed 507 prisoners since the reinstatement of capital punishment by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976, also the most of any U.S. state. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)