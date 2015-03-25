(Adds details on executions, quote)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas, March 25 Texas has received a new
stock of a lethal injection drug after its supply of the
sedative it uses in executions fell to just one batch, prison
officials said on Wednesday.
"The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has obtained a new
supply of pentobarbital, which will allow the agency to carry
out executions that are scheduled for the month of April,"
spokesman Jason Clark said in a statement.
Texas, which has accounted for 37 percent of all executions
in the United States since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the
death penalty in 1976, has four executions planned for April.
Earlier this month, the state had two batches left of
pentobarbital. It used one of those for an execution on March
11.
The state obtained a fresh supply from a compounding
pharmacy, whose name was not disclosed, Clark said.
"We continue to explore all options including the continued
used of pentobarbital or alternate drugs to use in the lethal
injection process," he said.
Texas and several other states have had to search for new
drugs for their lethal injection cocktails after many
pharmaceutical companies, mostly in Europe, imposed sales bans
about four years ago because they objected to having medications
that were made for other purposes used in lethal injections.
Several states including Texas have turned to lightly
regulated compounding pharmacies, which can mix chemicals for
use as pharmaceuticals, to make their lethal injection
compounds.
Lawyers for death row inmates have said that could lead to
impure mixtures that could cause undue suffering and violate
U.S. constitutional protections against cruel and unusual
punishment.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney)