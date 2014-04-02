By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, April 2
AUSTIN, Texas, April 2 A U.S. federal judge has
temporarily suspended the execution of two inmates planned for
this month in Texas, saying the state has hidden information
about the supplier of the drug to be used in the lethal
injections.
"The court stays plaintiffs' scheduled executions until the
information identified is produced," U.S. District Judge Vanessa
Gilmore wrote in Houston in a temporary injunction issued on
Wednesday.
The decision is part of a series of court rulings in recent
weeks that have mandated states to release information about
drugs used for lethal injection, saying that keeping the
information secret violates due process protections of the U.S.
Constitution.
Several states have struggled to obtain drugs for
executions, while many pharmaceutical companies, mostly in
Europe, have imposed sales bans because they object to having
medications made for other purposes used in lethal injections.
The injunction applies to inmates Tommy Lynn Sells, set to
be executed on Thursday for the murder of a 13-year-old girl,
and Ramiro Hernandez whose excution was set for April 9 for a
rape and murder that took place in 1997.
"While the state has provided plaintiffs information about
the process by which they will be executed, it has masked
information about the product that will kill them," the
injunction said.
Texas, which has executed more prisoners than any other
state since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty
in 1976, said last month it had obtained a new batch of
execution drugs, without saying where the drugs had come from.
A Texas state judge ordered the department of corrections on
March 27 to disclose the name of the supplier of drugs used in
executions.
Texas prison officials have said they want the supplier to
remain secret to protect it for possible harm.
(Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneappolis; editing
by Gunna Dickson)