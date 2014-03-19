UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AUSTIN, Texas, March 19 Texas executed on Wednesday aspiring rap musician Ray Jasper, who was convicted of slitting the throat and stabbing to death a music studio owner in San Antonio so that he could rob him of equipment.
Jasper was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. CDT (2331 GMT) after receiving a lethal injection at state's death chamber in Huntsville, the state's Department of Criminal Justice said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts