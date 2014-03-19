AUSTIN, Texas, March 19 Texas executed on Wednesday aspiring rap musician Ray Jasper, who was convicted of slitting the throat and stabbing to death a music studio owner in San Antonio so that he could rob him of equipment.

Jasper was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. CDT (2331 GMT) after receiving a lethal injection at state's death chamber in Huntsville, the state's Department of Criminal Justice said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)