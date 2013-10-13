By Carey Gillam
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Oct 13 Several U.S. states are
turning to lightly regulated pharmacies for lethal injection
drugs, prompting a host of court battles and at least one stay
of execution because of concern tainted or impure drugs could
inflict cruel and unusual punishment on inmates.
The scramble for alternative supplies comes as major
pharmaceutical companies, especially based in Europe, have
clamped down on sales of drugs for executions in recent years in
order to avoid association with the punishment.
Missouri on Friday abandoned a plan to use the anesthetic
propofol to put an inmate to death after the German maker of the
drug, Fresenius Kabi, discovered that some had been sold to the
state for executions, and suspended shipments to a U.S.
distributor in retaliation.
Cut off from traditional sources of drugs, at least five
states where the death penalty is legal - South Dakota, Texas,
Ohio, Georgia and Colorado - are looking to "compounding"
pharmacies, which typically mix drugs for prescriptions and are
mostly exempt from federal oversight and face widely varying
scrutiny from states.
Tainted drugs from a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy
caused an outbreak last year of a rare type of meningitis that
killed more than 50 people and sickened more than 700 in 20
states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. The resulting outcry has sparked a drive in Congress
for a larger role by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
which has warned of "special risks" from compounding pharmacies.
No judge appears to have ruled that an execution was botched
from compounded drugs. But death penalty opponents have filed a
flurry of lawsuits seeking to halt executions using them.
They say the use of compounded drugs runs the risk of
violating the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which
forbids states from inflicting "cruel and unusual punishment."
"You don't have a high level of assurance that the drug is
pure and potent," said Sarah Sellers, a pharmaceutical
consultant who testified twice about the risks of compounders
before the Massachusetts Legislature after the meningitis
outbreak. "When used in executions, they are a real concern. It
could take longer to die, there could be unnecessary suffering."
Compounders and prison officials reject that view, saying
the industry does good work, and that executions happen too fast
for tainted drugs to mar the process.
A spokesman for the compounding industry, David Ball, said
he was aware of only three pharmacies that had supplied
compounded drugs for lethal injections, and that the industry in
general was of "high quality."
"No compounding pharmacy that I know of is actively seeking
this business," he said. "Every pharmacist that I know chose
their profession in part out of a desire to help people, and
that is what they focus on in their work."
The results of the court challenges have so far been mixed.
In their biggest success, a Georgia judge in July granted a
stay of execution for death row inmate Warren Lee Hill. Among
the reasons Fulton County Superior Court Judge Gail Tusan cited
were questions whether Georgia's lethal injection drug was
"somehow contaminated or improperly compounded." The state
Supreme Court is considering the case.
Other judges have allowed executions to go ahead. In a case
brought by three Texas death row inmates, among them Michael
Yowell, challenging the use of the drug pentobarbital from a
compounder, a judge said he was not persuaded.
"Pentobarbital will kill Yowell in five to eighteen minutes
and his consciousness will be diminished almost immediately;
therefore, infections like meningitis will not hurt him because
they require weeks to incubate," wrote U.S. District Judge Lynn
Hughes.
Yowell was executed on Wednesday, the first Texas inmate put
to death using the compounded drug.
Compounding pharmacies combine or alter drugs mostly to fill
individual prescriptions for patients.
The FDA, which regulates drug manufacturers, does not
approve the products of compounding pharmacies, which are
licensed through state pharmacy boards.
An FDA study found the potency of compounded drugs can vary
widely from that listed on the label, and the agency has cited
numerous cases of contamination from such operations.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Sept. 28
to give the FDA more authority over compounding pharmacies,
although the measure is unlikely to become law soon because of
the political gridlock in Washington over the budget, national
debt and health reform.
In response to concerns about the quality of drugs, Texas
had an independent laboratory, Eagle Analytical Services, test
the state's compounded pentobarbital used in executions and it
was 98.8 percent pure, court documents in the death row inmates
case showed.
"Thousands of individuals use compounded drugs each day,"
said Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal
Justice. "The quality and potency of the compounded
pentobarbital will not differ from the pentobarbital that is
manufactured by a pharmaceutical company."
LIFTING SECRECY
The scramble for new sources of execution drugs has been
accompanied by an effort to shield the process from scrutiny,
which advocates for death row prisoners find troubling.
"The lack of transparency around the form and source of the
drugs puts our clients at an unjustified risk of being executed
with drugs that either will not work as planned or will cause
excruciating pain and suffering," said Bryan Stull, a lawyer
specializing in capital punishment for the American Civil
Liberties Union.
Court challenges and media scrutiny have been more
successful in prying information about the compounded drugs from
state authorities than in delaying executions.
South Dakota had refused to identify where it got the drugs
that it used to execute an inmate last year. A judge on Sept. 30
ordered the state to turn over some information to him, although
he said the identity of the compounding pharmacist need not be
disclosed publicly.
Earlier this year, Colorado officials turned to compounding
pharmacies to seek out sodium thiopental, a common execution
drug until major drug companies two years ago refused to supply
it. The information was disclosed in a letter sent by the
Colorado corrections department to compounding pharmacies that
became public in a lawsuit filed in May by the ACLU.
Ohio, which is running out of usable drugs for executions,
announced on Oct. 4 that it would allow the purchase of drugs
from compounding pharmacies if needed.
Texas, which executes more inmates than any other state,
stirred debate over whether it had promised secrecy to a
supplier, when it identified the compounder earlier this month.
On Oct. 2, in response to a media public information
request, the state criminal justice department said it had
purchased pentobarbital for executions from Houston-based
Woodlands Compounding Pharmacy.
Two days later, the owner of the pharmacy sent a letter to
Texas corrections officials saying he wanted the drugs back
because the company had been subjected to public criticism.
"It was my belief that this information would be kept on the
'down low' and that it was unlikely that it would be discovered
that my pharmacy provided these drugs," owner Jasper Lovoi said
in the letter, which was disclosed in documents as part of a
federal lawsuit filed against the state by three death row
inmates.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said it had
purchased the drug legally and had no intention of returning it.
(Additional reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio and Karen
Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Greg McCune, Peter Henderson
and Peter Cooney)