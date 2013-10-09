(Adds prisoner's last words, last meal, other details on case,
issues regarding execution drugs, details of planned Texas
execution)
By David Schwartz and Karen Brooks
PHOENIX/AUSTIN, Texas Oct 9 An Arizona death
row inmate convicted of strangling a 74-year-old man and fleeing
in the victim's new Cadillac more than three decades ago was
executed by lethal injection on Wednesday, and another man was
due to be executed in Texas later in the day.
Edward Harold Schad, who at 71 was Arizona's oldest death
row inmate, was pronounced dead at 10:12 a.m. local time at
Florence State Prison, Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne said.
Schad was convicted of killing Lorimer Grove in 1978 and
leaving his body in some underbrush near Prescott, Arizona, with
a rope still knotted around his neck, officials said.
"Well, after 34 years, I'm free to fly away home. Thank you,
warden. Those are my last words," Schad said immediately before
he was put to death, according to Doug Nick, a spokesman for the
Arizona Department of Corrections.
Schad's attorneys had sought unsuccessfully to delay his
execution because Arizona had not provided information about the
drug to be used in carrying out the execution.
Arizona answered that challenge by disclosing that it had
purchased pentobarbital from Lundbeck LLC, a Danish
pharmaceuticals company that no longer sells the drug for
executions.
Pentobarbital, a barbiturate, has become scarce over the
past couple of years as major manufacturers have refused to
supply it for that purpose.
Some states have turned to other suppliers such as lightly
regulated compounding pharmacies to secure drugs, raising fears
among death penalty opponents that use of the alternative drugs
will lead to a botched execution.
Present for the execution were Schad's attorney and a member
of the clergy, as well as two media witnesses and prison
officials, Nick said. None of Schad's family members attended,
nor did relatives of the victim.
The condemned man's last meal consisted of a meatball
sandwich, French fries with ketchup, corn on the cob, cranberry
sauce, apple pie and a vanilla milkshake, Nick said.
TEXAS PLANS EXECUTION
Schad's execution comes on the same day that Texas is
scheduled to put to death 43-year-old Michael Yowell, who was
convicted of killing his parents, Johnny and Carol Yowell, in
1998 and blowing up their home in Lubbock.
Yowell, who is scheduled for execution at 6 p.m. local time,
has asked a federal appeals court to stop his execution in part
because Texas turned to a compounding pharmacy for pentobarbital
after its supply expired in September.
Yowell argued in part that using drugs from a compounding
pharmacy and not a manufacturer raised the risk of defective
ingredients that could cause him pain in violation of the U.S.
Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. A federal
judge has rejected that argument.
Prosecutors say Yowell confessed to fatally shooting his
father after the older man caught him stealing his wallet to
obtain money for drugs. He then beat and strangled his mother,
according to the Texas Attorney General's office.
"Yowell said that afterwards, in a panic, he ran to the
kitchen and opened a gas jet," the account said. His
grandmother, who also lived in the home, was killed in the
blast. He was not convicted in her death.
Schad became the first person executed in Arizona in 2013
and Yowell would be the 14th to be put to death in Texas.
Wednesday's executions would bring to 30 the number of people
executed in the United States this year.
(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix and Karen Brooks in
Austin, Texas; writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Cynthia
Johnston, Gunna Dickson and Matthew Lewis)