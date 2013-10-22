By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Oct 22 Missouri announced on
Tuesday that a "compounding pharmacy" would supply lethal
injection drugs for future executions, the latest U.S. state to
turn to the lightly regulated sector after major pharmaceutical
companies refused to sell drugs for executions.
The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a brief
statement that it would switch to using a single drug for
executions, pentobarbital. Missouri had used a three drug
protocol until recently.
"The department also announced that it has added a
compounding pharmacy to its execution team," the statement said.
Asked the name of the pharmacy, department spokesman David Owen
said that information could not be disclosed.
Missouri is the latest of a half dozen U.S. states turning
for lethal injection drugs to compounding pharmacies - which
typically mix drugs for individual prescriptions and are subject
to light federal government regulation. The practice has drawn
protests from opponents of the death penalty and advocates for
death row inmates, who say the lack of regulation risks a
botched execution.
Missouri announced earlier this month that it would search
for a new drug for executions after it came under pressure from
drug makers, especially in Europe, not to use the drug propofol
in executions. A German maker of the drug, Fresenius Kabi, had
suspended shipments to a U.S. distributor after some of the drug
was provided to Missouri for executions.