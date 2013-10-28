BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
CLEVELAND Oct 28 Ohio said on Monday that it does not have enough of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital to carry out a scheduled execution next month and will switch to two new drugs.
Ohio corrections spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said the state will use the drugs midazolam and hydromorphone in the scheduled execution of Ronald Phillips on Nov. 14.
The Ohio announcement comes as several U.S. states scramble to obtain drugs for executions from so-called "compounding pharmacies" after major pharmaceutical companies, especially in Europe, opposed using their drugs in applying the death penalty. (Reporting By Kim Palmer; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: