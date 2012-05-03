By Steve Olafson
OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY May 2 Oklahoma, which executes
more prisoners per capita than any other state, said on
Wednesday it has only one remaining dose of pentobarbital, a key
drug used to kill condemned prisoners.
One reason the state is running out is because of a ban on
the sale of drugs for such purposes by the European Union, which
opposes the death penalty.
Oklahoma has a single vial of pentobarbital left after the
execution on Tuesday night of 57-year-old Michael B.
Selsor, prison spokesman Jerry Massie said.
Oklahoma is the first state to publicly admit it has nearly
exhausted supplies of the drug but other states may follow
because of the EU clamp down, said Richard Dieter, executive
director of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington,
D.C.
Pentobarbital is a sedative that is the first of a
three-drug cocktail administered by Oklahoma. It is followed by
vecuronium bromide, which stops breathing, and potassium
chloride, which stops the heart.
Oklahoma was the first state in the country to use
pentobarbital in 2010 after a shortage of another anesthetic,
sodium thiopental, caused penal officials in death penalty
states to look for an alternative.
Eleven other states also use it. Arizona and Ohio use a
single injection of pentobarbital for executions while nine
states use the multi-drug protocol, according to the Death
Penalty Information Center.
Lundbeck Inc, the only manufacturer of
pentobarbital, is located in Denmark and forbids its U.S.-based
wholesalers from selling the drug for lethal injections, while
the European Union forbids its member countries from exporting
drugs for executions.
Oklahoma could resort to another anesthetic never used
before in executions, Massie said, or it could try to tap
existing supplies of pentobarbital.
A third option, he said, would entail going back to sodium
thiopental.
"It's available but you run into the same kind of problem.
Companies don't want to use it for executions," Massie said.
The only manufacturer of sodium thiopental in the United
States, Hospira Inc, halted production last year.
Dieter said even if states have stockpiled a large supply of
pentobarbital, expiration dates eventually will require new
orders, he said.
Any change in death penalty procedures typically are met
with legal challenges and sometimes lengthy administrative
reviews, Dieter added, noting that California has not had an
execution since 2006 because of exhaustive review procedures. A
measure has qualified for the ballot in November in California
calling for repeal of the death penalty.
Oklahoma has executed three men so far this year but has no
more executions scheduled. There are 60 people on death row in
the state, Massie said.
The state has the highest number of executions per capita
since the death penalty was restored in the United States in
1976. Texas has executed more people but has a far larger
population.
